Woman in residential treatment since attack on daughter

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the case at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court.

A mother of three has been in residential treatment for alcohol addiction since she kneed her teenage daughter in the back after being challenged for drink driving.

The 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a breach of the protection order.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred on September 2020 when the defendant collected one of her younger children from school.

The older child, a teenager, challenged her mother about driving when it was evident that she had been drinking.

She reacted by kneeing her daughter in the back of the car and throwing car keys at her.

Defence solicitor Terry English said the accused suffered alcohol addiction but described a totally different scenario in the defendant’s life now.

She went into residential treatment shortly after the incident last September and is about to leave this and go into follow-up step-down treatment for a period of 12 weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher spoke with the defendant who said her children were now living with her husband and that she and her husband were separated.

The woman had no previous convictions of any kind.

Judge Kelleher said that his intention was to leave her without a conviction but that he would put the case back for five months for her to continue with her residential treatment.

Judge Kelleher said he understood it was an upsetting place for the defendant to find herself and he wished her the best of luck with her rehabilitation.

