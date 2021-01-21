Tributes paid to popular guard who leaves behind a huge legacy in Beara

TOUCHING tributes have been paid to the late Aidan Cremin, a member of the Gardaí in Castletownbere who passed away on Tuesday, January 19.

Mr Cremin, a native of Beaufort in Kerry, had been stationed in the Beara Peninsula since 2007. The Kerry native made a huge impact and an invaluable contribution to various clubs and organisations in Beara. His sudden death has invoked great sadness in the picturesque region.

A book of condolence has been opened for a ‘dear friend and colleague’ at the Garda Station in Castletownbere. Colleagues in the station paid tribute to their late friend and colleague in a touching tribute.

“Aidan was much loved by our little family here and the wider community and to say we are devastated is an understatement. We offer our sympathies to his family and friends at this hard time.”

Mr Cremin was a huge GAA supporter and he promptly joined Adrigole GAA Club after he arrived in Beara. Aidan played with the club and following retirement, he passed on his considerable knowledge to various underage teams. Adrigole GAA Club also paid a lovely tribute to their late club colleague.

“We are devastated at the untimely passing of Aidan. He was a huge presence within our small club and parish as a whole. He immersed himself in the community of Adrigole and the surrounds of the Beara Peninsula.

"His loss is going to be immense as a club and as a parish and something we will feel for many years to come."

"He has however left a huge legacy for which we will be eternally grateful to him.”

Local secondary school Scoil Phobail Bhéara also paid tribute to the huge contribution he played in the development of young people in the Beara region.

“Aidan has been part of our school community in a number of roles over the years, football, mentoring, advice, and community policing. He played a huge role in the lives of young people through his involvement in the schools and the GAA. His commitment and dedication to the people of the Beara community are simply unmeasurable. His influence will leave a lasting imprint on many within our community.

“We will remember him for all his work but also for his smile, banter, and a sense of fun. Ní bheid a leithéid ann arís.”