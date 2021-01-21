Jobs report finds 'room for optimism' in months ahead

Recruiter site IrishJobs.ie showed Cork saw a 4% quarterly growth in job vacancies from quarter three, 2020 versus quarter four, but vacancies in Cork were down 8% year-on-year.

Remote work vacancies experienced notable growth, increasing by 50% quarter-on-quarter, according to Quarter four of 2020 on the IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index.

Nationally, job vacancies remain 23% below pre-Covid levels and the most resilient sectors in 2020 include science, pharmaceutical and food with a 161% increase year on year in job vacancies.

Medical professionals and healthcare saw a 123% increase year on year and IT also said a 49% increase year on year.

Construction vacancies jumped 5% year on year.

Other sectors posting vacancy growth in Q4, despite experiencing year-on-year declines, include publishing, media and creative arts (+67%), customer service, call centres and languages (+13%), HR & recruitment (+8%), and sales (+4%).

However, sectors most vulnerable to a tightening of public health restrictions, including the tourism, travel, and airlines which saw a 96% decline year on year, hotels and catering which dropped 82% year on year and beauty, hair care, leisure and sport sectors down 56% year on year.

The index also shows a sharp demand for remote working opportunities, with a 53% increase in people searching for work-from-home roles from January 2020 to December 2020.

In correlation, the number of jobs that offer working-from-home as a location, has increased by 1754% compared to this time last year, with a quarterly increase of 50% from quarter three 2020 to quarter four, 2020.

Orla Moran, General Manager of IrishJobs.ie, said: “When we look at our latest IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index, what becomes apparent is the sheer resilience of Irish businesses who have adapted and adjusted quickly to the new Covid reality.

“However, what we are experiencing is a two-speed job market, whereby the professional services and exporting multinational sectors mostly shrug off the effects of the pandemic but service-oriented sectors, like hotels, beauty, and travel, whose employees and customers are required to be physically present, bear the brunt of the economic downturn.

“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic in coming months, Government must factor this potentially unequal recovery into its economic planning providing sufficient support measures for those directly impacted by prolonged closures and restrictions.

"Our data analysis from Summer 2020 shows that once restrictions are lifted, hiring swiftly resumes. While there is certainly room to proceed with optimism in the months ahead, we must ensure this is balanced with a degree of caution as the reopening of the economy is largely dependent on the efficient, effective and speedy rollout of the vaccination programme.”