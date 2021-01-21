Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 09:43

Man allegedly stabbed as Armed Support Unit is called to arrest suspects in Cork city burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged two people in relation to an aggravated burglary in Cork city on Wednesday.

Shortly before 4.30am, Gardaí from Togher were on patrol when they received a call of a noise complaint regarding an apartment on the South Douglas Road.

When Gardaí arrived, the front door of the apartment block was open and they could hear people talking at the top of the stairs. 

Gardaí identified themselves and asked the parties to come to the front door. They were invited into the building where they spoke to a man who had visible injuries.

The man immediately told Gardaí that there was an unknown man (30s) and woman (40s) in his apartment who had broken in and that the man had stabbed him in the leg.

The man told Gardaí that the front door of the building was the only entry and exit point so Gardaí waited with the injured party until the arrival of an ambulance and the Armed Support Unit.

Upon arrival of the Armed Support Unit, Gardaí made their way into the apartment and arrested both of the suspects.

During a search of the apartment Gardaí recovered a knife believed to have been used during the incident. The apartment owner was brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

Both persons arrested were detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

