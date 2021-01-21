Cork cathedral could be used as Covid-19 vaccination centre

A CHURCH of Ireland dean said he would be willing to allow St Fin Barre's Cathedral to be repurposed as a temporary vaccination centre in the fight against Covid-19.

Very Reverend Nigel Dunne, who has been the dean of Cork and Rector of St. Fin Barre’s Union since 200, said they will make themselves available to the HSE if required.

His comments follow news that a number of UK cathedrals have been transformed into vaccination centres due to their high ceilings and ventilation conditions.

A number of UK residents recently availed of vaccines at the historic Salisbury Cathedral. Those receiving the jabs did so against the acoustic backdrop of organ music designed to put patients at ease.

Reverend Dunne added that he would be open to helping with the efforts.

However, he speculated that the venue may not be suitable in comparison with UK cathedrals.

"This is something I only thought about the other day," he said. "At the moment we are closed. This has also put a halt to any tourism business we had before. We are open to helping the HSE in any way that we can. Anything we can contribute we definitely will but my instincts tell me there are bigger places, even within the Church of Ireland, that may be of more help".

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for The Diocese of Cork and Ross said the organisation was also willing to play its part in the pandemic.

"The Diocese of Cork and Ross has previously advised the HSE locally that the diocese will offer whatever support may be appropriate in assisting in any way with the HSE’s work in this time of pandemic," the spokesperson said.

"Most parish churches continue to be in regular use for live-streaming of Masses and for funerals with limited attendance so it may not be practical to have them used as vaccination centres. However, other parish properties such as parish halls may be suitable. The Bishop and the diocese will respond positively to any request for assistance from the HSE should a request be made."