Bench warrant issued for arrest of Cork man who refused to come into court wearing a mask 

A 49-year-old man who insists that “Covid is a fraud” refused to wear a facemask to come into Cork District Court for a case against him.

Jason Rosborough of 11 Redforge Road, Blackpool, Cork, was due to appear at Cork District Court today on charges of smashing windows at Charlie’s Bar on Union Quay, Cork, on February 8 2020 and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others on the occasion.

Gardaí admitting people to Courtroom 1 at the Anglesea Street courthouse said Rosborough was outside the court where he was told that he would have to wear a mask but was refusing to do so.

The case was allowed to stand until his solicitor, Pat Horan, was present to represent him. Prior to that it was suggested to Judge Olann Kelleher that the defendant might not have had the money for a mask. Gardaí said he was offered one without any charge.

When Pat Horan appeared for the case, the solicitor clarified that Jason Rosborough was refusing to come into court wearing a mask.

“He believes Covid is a fraud. He refused to wear a mask,” Mr Horan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he did not have an expertise in the area and he was not going to engage in a debate on the matter. He said everyone was obliged to follow the rules.

The judge issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the 49-year-old.