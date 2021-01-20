Covid-19 Latest: 2,488 new cases and 61 additional deaths 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 61 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 2,488 new cases.

There has been a total of 2,768 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the deaths reported today, 58 deaths occurred in January.

726 of the new cases are in Dublin, 314 in Cork, 148 in Galway, 133 in Limerick, 130 in Meath and the remaining 1,037 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 1,923 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 210 were in ICU at 11 am. 85 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the highest number of patients with Covid-19.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, 156 patients with Covid-19 were being cared for at CUH while the Mercy University Hospital were treating 45 people with the virus.

Of the cases notified today 1,090 are men and 1,383 are women.

51 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 44 years old.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“The number of cases and deaths that we are reporting today and the persisting high incidence rate of COVID-19 across the country shows that we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of this disease and the impact that it can have on families and communities.

“The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to work from home, where possible. You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them. If you go out for exercise, you need to stay within 5km from your home, wear a face covering where appropriate and wash your hands when you return home to protect yourself from infection.

“If you are COVID positive you should self-isolate and stay at home, in your room, avoiding contact with other people. This is to protect the other people that you live with.”