Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 16:34

Short film aims to bring people on a journey to discover Cork’s most elusive residents

Cork Nature Network is delighted to hold the first 2021 online premiere of their short film Cork Otters on February 2nd at 7pm.

AFTER the fantastic response to the film Nature in Cork City, Cork Nature Network is delighted to hold the first 2021 online premiere of their short film Cork Otters on February 2nd at 7pm.

The short film will bring you on a journey to discover Cork’s most elusive residents: the otters. The film was directed by Tom Mason, wildlife photographer and filmmaker and narrated by Dr Tara Shine.

Cork Otters will bring you on a journey to discover Cork’s more elusive residents and how they coexist with us in Cork and harbour.

“Cork city and the harbour has a very unique urban otter population" 

"Surveys run by Cork Nature Network have shown that a number of otters live and forage in the city. Otters are generally nocturnal animals, and they can be very shy, which can make spotting them a bit difficult. With this film we intended to show people how important urban environments are for wildlife in general and otters in particular” says Gill Weyman, Chair at Cork Nature Network.

This film and the event are funded by Patagonia, Lush, The Heritage Council and Cork County Council.

“Otters’ population in European cities are growing and we want to thank Tom, Tara and the sponsors for giving Cork the opportunity of leading the way on showing how important they are and how important it is to protect them she added.

This free online event will kick off with a brief introduction by science communicator and TV presenter Dr Tara Shine, a link to the film will be provided, followed by a panel discussion.

Joining Dr Tara Shine and Tom Mason, are Dr Paddy Sleemans, Senior Researcher at UCC, Chris Moody, Illustrator and keen wildlife photographer and Dr Karen Loxton, Community and Development Officer at SECAD Cork. The panel will be chaired by Gill Weyman, Chair at Cork Nature Network.

Cork's wildlife park closed for 'foreseeable future'

Cork Nature Network is a voluntary group that aims to benefit the community of Cork by promoting and encouraging the conservation of wildlife and habitats in Cork City and County, by educating and increasing the awareness of the need for conservation.

