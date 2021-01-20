Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 16:23

GAA legend Bríd Stack thanks wellwishers following Aussie Rules injury

Bríd Stack recovering after neck fracture.

Roisin Burke

Cork GAA player Bríd Stack, has tweeted that she was “counting my blessings” after she was rushed to hospital with neck injuries sustained during an AFL pre-season game in Australia.

Bríd said she was “devastated” but counting her blessings after being released from hospital with a fractured neck and in a neck brace.

The winner of seven All Ireland Senior Camogie medals and 11 All Ireland Senior Ladies Football medals, thanked the hospital staff in Adelaide where she was treated and also gave a shout out to her one-year-old son Carthach Jnr.

Bríd tweeted: “Devastated but counting my blessings. Looking forward to rehab once cleared to do so. For now, hup the drugs Thanks for all the lovely messages, to all involved with @GWSGIANTS, to the exemplary healthcare staff in Adelaide & to a little man whose hugs make everything better” 

Meanwhile, the player Ebony Marinoff who carried out the tackle on Bríd is set for a three-match ban, although her team Adelaide Crows have said they will appeal the ruling.

