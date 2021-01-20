Global logistics company to establish Cork office creating 30 new jobs

Global logistics giant C.H. Robinson will establish a new technology development centre in Cork, creating 30 new technology jobs over the course of three years.

The opening of the Cork office follows the most recent expansion of the company’s technology teams in Warsaw, Poland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD welcomed the news.

"I warmly welcome C.H. Robinson’s plan to open a technology development centre in Cork City.

"This announcement will result in the creation of 30 new IT jobs," he said.

"There is a strong talent pool in Cork to enable the company to grow and embed its operations in Ireland, and I wish it all the very best for the future."

With over $20 billion in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually, C.H. Robinson is one of the world’s largest logistics platforms.

"The Cork expansion is yet another commitment we are making to investing in our industry- technology as we look to further accelerate the pace of innovation and provide best-in-class technology and services to our customers and carriers," said Mike Neill, Chief Technology Officer at C.H. Robinson.

"The talent and technology community in Cork along with our new Managing Director Tyler Patterson’s extensive experience in Europe and at C.H. Robinson will be a great match for delivering on solutions that lower shipping costs, simplify processes, drive greater visibility and reliability through data and technology, and increase overall efficiencies for our customers," he continued.

Mr Patterson said the centre in Cork "will contribute to creating the newest solutions that keep driving the logistics industry forward".

"At C.H. Robinson, we are actively collaborating with our diverse portfolio of customers to solve their supply chain challenges, and then applying those learnings to benefit all our customers and carriers,” he continued.

Meanwhile, CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said the announcement "demonstrates the confidence the company has in Cork and the strong pool of talent available in the South West".

"C.H. Robinson’s arrival to Cork is a welcome addition to the established tech cluster in the South West and exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued effort to win investment for regional locations.

"I welcome C.H. Robinson to Ireland and wish them every success with this expansion," he added.