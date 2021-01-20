Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 08:48

Man arrested in Cork in relation to robbery in Limerick town

Man arrested in Cork in relation to robbery in Limerick town

"A woman attended Newcastle West Garda Station where she reported that she had just been subject of a robbery." 

Gardaí have arrested a man in Cork in relation to a robbery in Limerick on Monday January 18.

"A woman attended Newcastle West Garda Station where she reported that she had just been subject of a robbery at a car park on Sheehan's Road, Newcastle West at 12.30pm," a Garda spokesperson said. 

"She outlined that she had been sitting in her car smoking a cigarette when a man approached her and requested a cigarette.

"When she refused the man became aggressive and threatened her with what was believed to be a knife. 

"He proceed to grab her cigarettes from the dash board and got into a car which then left the scene. The woman was not harmed during the incident." 

Following an investigation by detectives in Newcastle West, a possible suspect was nominated and yesterday a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in West Cork by Gardaí from Newcastle West.

He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

More in this section

200 Covid-19 patients in ICU and further 200 receiving respiratory supports, says HSE Chief  200 Covid-19 patients in ICU and further 200 receiving respiratory supports, says HSE Chief 
Pharmacy weight loss help Cork pharmacist welcomes launch of Viagra as an over-the-counter medication
FILE PHOTO Teacher's Unions are due to have talks with the Department of Education this morning, following last night's dramatic Breaking: Government postpones plans to reopen special education this week
cork crime
Major Euromillions prize won in Cork

Major Euromillions prize won in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad