Man arrested in Cork in relation to robbery in Limerick town

Gardaí have arrested a man in Cork in relation to a robbery in Limerick on Monday January 18.

"A woman attended Newcastle West Garda Station where she reported that she had just been subject of a robbery at a car park on Sheehan's Road, Newcastle West at 12.30pm," a Garda spokesperson said.

"She outlined that she had been sitting in her car smoking a cigarette when a man approached her and requested a cigarette.

"When she refused the man became aggressive and threatened her with what was believed to be a knife.

"He proceed to grab her cigarettes from the dash board and got into a car which then left the scene. The woman was not harmed during the incident."

Following an investigation by detectives in Newcastle West, a possible suspect was nominated and yesterday a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in West Cork by Gardaí from Newcastle West.

He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.