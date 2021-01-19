200 Covid-19 patients in ICU and further 200 receiving respiratory supports, says HSE Chief 

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said that hospitals are well into surge capacity for critical care.

Paul Reid said the number of patients in hospitals remains concerning.

He tweeted: "Just off HSE National Critical Care call. We're well in surge now for critical care.

"200 Covid-19 patients in ICU and a further 200 receiving respiratory support and good care outside ICU.

"Strong on oxygen and ventilator stock. Situation remains concerning."

A further 93 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Ireland, the highest number of daily deaths since the pandemic began.

An additional 2,001 new cases of the virus have also been reported by the Department of Health.

Of the deaths reported in Ireland today, three occurred in December and 89 in January.

Officials said one of the deaths in January is still under investigation. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99.

There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country cannot afford to drop its guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community.

Dr Holohan said: "Covid-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-Covid care.

"We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons."