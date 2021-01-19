Gardaí appealing for help in tracing missing Cork woman

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Catherine Reidy, 67 years, who has been missing from her home in Ballyderown, Kilworth since Wednesday 13th January, 2021.

Catherine is described as being 5'4" in height, of slight build and with long grey hair tied in a ponytail.

Catherine Reidy. Image provided by An Garda Síochana

When last seen, she was wearing a camel coloured coat and light grey skirt.

Gardaí say that they, and Catherine's family, are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen Catherine are asked to contact Gardaí in Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.