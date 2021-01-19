Man accused of being more than 30km from home during lockdown appears before Cork court 

A motorist accused of being more than 30 kilometres from his home during the first Covid lockdown last year appeared at Cork District Court today.

Inspector Pat Murphy said the allegation in the case was that the defendant was stopped 30 kilometres from his home without a reasonable excuse.

The case was adjourned for a month by Judge Marian O’Leary for hearing.

Defence barrister, Brian Leahy, estimated the case should take no more than ten minutes.

28-year-old Ion Ulteanu was allegedly stopped at the Bandon Road, Ballinhassig, County Cork, on April 17 2020.

Two charges were brought by Garda Adrian Jegier against the defendant whose present address was given as Clara, Allen Square, Bandon, County Cork.

The charges state that he contravened a penal provision of the Health Act 1947, as amended by the Health (Preservation, Protection and Other Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020, to prevent, limit or slow the spread of Covid 19.

The second and related charge was under the same legislation and referred to an alleged failure to comply with a direction of An Garda Síochána.