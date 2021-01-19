An Garda Síochána attest 140 trainees and reserves to support policing during restrictions

An Garda Síochána has attested 140 garda trainees and garda reserves to support the policing of Level 5 restrictions.

As part of the organisation’s response to maximise front-line capacity, 71 garda members and 69 garda reserves have been attested.

The 71 new sworn members of An Garda Síochána commenced their garda training in May of last year.

The members, who will now take on operational responsibilities, have undertaken a blend of online learning, on-site learning in the Garda College, and experiential learning in training garda stations.

The 69 garda reserves have undergone training to prepare them to contribute to frontline policing including public compliance with health guidelines and regulations.

In addition, a redeployment of uniform personnel from administrative roles to front-line operational duties took place over the last week.

Commissioner Drew Harris said that a very important aspect of the work of An Garda Síochána throughout the pandemic has been the “day-to-day engagement with the most vulnerable”.

“Often gardaí have been people’s only interaction or contact, their only support. The newly attested garda members and reserves will help support this work and that no one in need will feel as though they are dealing with this alone.

Crime has continued during the pandemic, and the dedication and professionalism of gardaí has allowed us to maintain our operational pace over the past ten months. At all times, gardaí across the country have continued to focus on preventing and detecting criminality.

"Garda members regularly face dangerous, uncertain situations in order to assist and protect the public. It takes true mettle to come forward at a critical period in the country’s fight against this virus and be prepared to give it all to protecting the public from the frontline,” he said.

He said that the attested members and reserves “will help ensure community policing, crime detection and prevention, as well as the policing of public health regulations are all efficiently conducted”.