Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 13:01

Cork city councillor returns to work following bilateral mastectomy

Cork city councillor Fiona Ryan has today announced her return to work after several months of recovery following her bilateral mastectomy. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Cork city councillor Fiona Ryan has today announced her return to work after several months of recovery following her bilateral mastectomy.

The Solidarity councillor underwent a bilateral mastectomy last October and took the following few months off to recover from the surgery. 

"While I have a few lingering issues, I'm feeling well and I'm happy to get back into the work.

"As well as working on my backlog of emails and messages, I've submitted my first two motions of 2021 and will be working hard to get appropriate infrastructure for the northside over the coming weeks," she said.

Ms Ryan has submitted two motions calling on plans to be drafted to link the city centre, North Ring Road and Ballyvolane with appropriate cycling infrastructure as well as a motion to take the local park opposite the Blackpool Retail Park into public ownership.

"All housing in the midst of a raging housing crisis is very much welcome but Cork City Council must also pair these works with an understanding that with housing must come suitable infrastructure to support the increasing population. 

"Hundreds of apartments and homes have thankfully been given approval over the last few years, particularly around Blackpool.

"This will see hundreds of people, many of them young people, settle into welcoming communities. 

"Unfortunately, at the current rate, there just isn't sufficient services and amenities to support those new communities. 

"My motion to take the local green space, near Blackpool Retail Park, into public ownership comes after the park remained mostly closed throughout the pandemic, most weekends and bank holidays as well," she said.

"This park is the only green space in easy walking distance in Blackpool for many. 

"I'm calling on the terms from the original planning application to be fulfilled and for the park to be taken into public ownership by Cork City Council," Ms Ryan continued. 

