Court receives medical report on woman who allegedly tried to take child from mother at Cork apartment

A medical report was furnished to Cork District Court in respect of a woman accused of carrying out an aggravated burglary where it is alleged that she tried to take a three-year-old girl from her mother.

42-year-old Rosemarie O’Sullivan of Ballybough Road, Dublin, and otherwise of no fixed address appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “A medical report has been sent in this morning.” Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the issue about the defendant’s fitness to plead guilty or not guilty, remained open.

“Further information is needed for the assessment in terms of capacity to plead,” the solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn the case for another week.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the book of evidence was completed.

When the matter came to court initially, Garda Anthony Garvey objected to bail being granted to the accused on the charge of aggravated burglary.

The crime was allegedly committed on March 9 at Lancaster Quay, off Western Road, Cork, in the early hours of that Garda Garvey testified during the hearing that the woman was in bed in her apartment with her three-year-old daughter and that the defendant took the child from the bed.

“The injured party grabbed her child back. It is alleged that Rosemarie O’Sullivan tried to strike her with a scissors.

“When gardaí found her later she (the defendant) was in possession of scissors and a screwdriver,” Garda Garvey said.