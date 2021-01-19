West Cork musicians launch new music initiative 

A NEW music initiative has been launched by West Cork musicians in a bid to showcase the talent in the area, whilst adhering to Covid restrictions.

With so many missing the chance to share songs and stories, West Cork Music has announced Resound, a programme of original music by locally based artists.

Filmed in Bantry House over four days in early December, the performances will be available to watch every Monday and Friday.

"I think everyone this year has felt the void, not being able to connect with people, sit around and share songs and stories.

"Resound attempts in some small way to hold that space, to reassure that this is a temporary situation - that we’re still here, behind the mask, beyond the closed door and that we will be back together soon," commented West Cork Music’s Clodagh Whelan.

"It is more important than ever that we should acknowledge the importance of music in our day-to-day lives, promote those who are continuing to persevere in these trying time," she continued.

The performances are available to watch on westcorkmusic.ie/resound and social media, every Monday and Friday.