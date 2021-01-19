Healthcare provider with clinics in Cork announces 150 new jobs 

Hearing healthcare provider, Hidden Hearing, has this morning announced the creation of 150 new jobs over the course of the next five years.

The Irish business was established in 1987 in Cork and currently employs 160 individuals in Ireland across its countrywide clinics.

The company has forged ahead with a brand development and business expansion plan, despite the setbacks of Covid-19 in the past twelve months.

Investment in the region of €10 million has already been committed to a rebrand, which has seen new advertising, a new logo and brand identity, and new clinic branding gradually rolled-out.

In 2020, the Irish management team opened five new clinics across the country.

These included three Cork locations in Blackrock, Clonakilty and Mallow, a new Mayo clinic in Castlebar, and one in Rialto in Dublin.

New outreach services in existing medical practices were also established, in suburbs such as Monkstown in south county Dublin.

In a statement, the company said the challenging trading conditions brought on by the pandemic "did not deter a planned recruitment drive and investment in staff upskilling".

Twenty new jobs were created and Hidden Hearing will employ 150 new people across all departments over the next five years.

Despite the pandemic constraints, Hidden Hearing dealt with over 100,000 patients at over 80 clinic settings last year, including Northern Ireland.

Some 60,000 free hearing tests were carried out, with the business maintaining the same level of testing as previous years, and retaining all staff.

The business, designated an essential service, remained open all year, although only for urgent appointments during the first lockdown which limited the movements of over 70s.

Managing Director of Hidden Hearing Ireland, Stephen Leddy, said the company has set its sights on further expansion in the future.

"Twenty new staff joined the team at various levels in 2020, and recruitment is ongoing for new qualified hearing aid dispensers, clinic coordinators, office staff and marketing personnel.

"They will be involved in rebranding the operation and in major expansion of our clinic network in 2021 so that we can continue to make life changing differences to even more people," he said.