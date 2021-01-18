More than 47,000 people in Cork receiving pandemic payment

More than 47,000 people in Cork are currently receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

Newly published figures from the Department of Social Protection show it has issued weekly payments valued at €138.07 million to 459,921 people in receipt of the PUP this week including 47,447 people in Cork.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment nationally this week represents an increase of 61,715 (over 15%) on the 398,206 people paid last week.

These figures are in addition to the 189,860 people who were on the Live Register at the end of December.

Construction sector shows largest increase in people receiving PUP

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (110,351). This is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (73,382) and Construction (56,217).

The sector that has seen the largest increase this week is Construction with 56,217 people receiving a PUP payment tomorrow. This has increased from 32,152 recipients last week which is attributed to the Level 5 restrictions imposed on the sector on the evening of Friday, 9th January.

The Wholesale and Retail sector has seen the number of PUP recipients increase from 65,300 last week to 73,382 this week.

This is followed by the Manufacturing sector, which has increased by 6,156 to 25,614 recipients in the last week.

In the past week, some 5,042 people closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment stating that they are returning to work.

Figures are a stark reminder of Covid-19 impact, says Minister

Commenting on the latest PUP figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “This week’s Pandemic Unemployment Payment figures are a stark reminder to all of us of the impact that Covid-19 is having on so many individuals, families and businesses as well as our communities right across the country. The last time we had this level of claims for PUP was in June 2020 as the country was beginning to emerge from the initial period of restrictions last Summer.

“Since last March over 14 million payments have been issued under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment with over 820,000 people receiving support under the scheme. To put this in context – it is the equivalent of processing over 7 years’ worth of jobseekers applications in 10 months. The total cost of PUP to date is over €5.3 Billion.”

The Minister added: “These figures are unprecedented in scale and demonstrate the Government’s absolute commitment to supporting impacted workers at this extremely difficult time. My priority is to ensure that people continue to receive the support they need while these restrictions remain in place and that is why the Pandemic Unemployment Payment remains open for new applications and the current rates of payment will continue until March 31st."