Two year jail term for man who pleaded guilty to carrying out robbery at Cork store 

A €900 mobile phone was wrenched from a display case at a 3 Store in Midleton as the manager was punched and a shop assistant was pushed aside.

A two-year jail term has been imposed on the culprit at Cork Circuit Criminal Court after he pleaded guilty to carrying out the robbery.

Garda Kieran O’Neill testified that the incident occurred on June 30 2019 at the 3 Store on Main Street, Midleton.

Mario Tache, 20, pulled a phone from a display, yanking it clear of the metal chord to which it was attached.

“The manager observed and intervened. He was punched a number of times by Mario Tache. He then pushed a young female shop assistant aside as he left with the €900 phone,” Garda O’Neill said.

Mario Tache’s barrister, William Bulman, said the accused was anxious to turn his life around and put his time in prison to good use. He said the young man was doing health and safety and construction skills courses in prison.

Tache was living at a hostel at Trimlestown, Balbriggan, Dublin, at the time of the robbery in Midleton.

Mr Bulman BL said the young Romanian man was living permanently in Ireland.

Garda O’Neill said the accused had four previous convictions for assault and one for robbery. He had another for causing criminal damage.

Mr Bulman said the accused was very young when he committed the offences and was on drugs and alcohol.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the best that could be said in favour of the accused was that he had pleaded guilty and was young at the time.

“But even though he is very young, the probation report on him is lamentable. I don’t know does he have mental health difficulties. He did get a chance from a Dublin judge who gave him a partially suspended sentence (for a previous robbery),” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

He imposed a two-year jail term backdated to when Tache went into custody in October 2020.