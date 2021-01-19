Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 07:00

Two year jail term for man who pleaded guilty to carrying out robbery at Cork store 

Two year jail term for man who pleaded guilty to carrying out robbery at Cork store 

Garda O’Neill said the accused had four previous convictions for assault and one for robbery. He had another for causing criminal damage. Picture: iStock

A €900 mobile phone was wrenched from a display case at a 3 Store in Midleton as the manager was punched and a shop assistant was pushed aside.

A two-year jail term has been imposed on the culprit at Cork Circuit Criminal Court after he pleaded guilty to carrying out the robbery.

Garda Kieran O’Neill testified that the incident occurred on June 30 2019 at the 3 Store on Main Street, Midleton.

Mario Tache, 20, pulled a phone from a display, yanking it clear of the metal chord to which it was attached.

“The manager observed and intervened. He was punched a number of times by Mario Tache. He then pushed a young female shop assistant aside as he left with the €900 phone,” Garda O’Neill said.

Mario Tache’s barrister, William Bulman, said the accused was anxious to turn his life around and put his time in prison to good use. He said the young man was doing health and safety and construction skills courses in prison.

Tache was living at a hostel at Trimlestown, Balbriggan, Dublin, at the time of the robbery in Midleton.

Mr Bulman BL said the young Romanian man was living permanently in Ireland.

Garda O’Neill said the accused had four previous convictions for assault and one for robbery. He had another for causing criminal damage.

Mr Bulman said the accused was very young when he committed the offences and was on drugs and alcohol.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the best that could be said in favour of the accused was that he had pleaded guilty and was young at the time.

“But even though he is very young, the probation report on him is lamentable. I don’t know does he have mental health difficulties. He did get a chance from a Dublin judge who gave him a partially suspended sentence (for a previous robbery),” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

He imposed a two-year jail term backdated to when Tache went into custody in October 2020.

More in this section

Garda investigations ongoing following large gathering of people near Mallow Garda investigations ongoing following large gathering of people near Mallow
Intoxicated driver caught breaking multiple other laws arrested by Cork Gardaí Intoxicated driver caught breaking multiple other laws arrested by Cork Gardaí
Primary school stock Breaking: Plans to partially reopen schools this week need to be reconsidered, INTO says
cork court
More than 47,000 people in Cork receiving pandemic payment

More than 47,000 people in Cork receiving pandemic payment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad