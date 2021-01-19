INTO Committee to meet today to discuss plans to resume in-school special education 

📢 Update: Serious safety concerns must be addressed prior to any reopening of schools...— INTO (@INTOnews) January 18, 2021
The INTO’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has said that teachers’ grave safety concerns have not been adequately addressed by today’s public health webinar and by Government...
Cork-based INTO president Mary Magner said: “I know this is the last thing teachers want to be worrying about as they exhaustively strive to support pupils remotely.
“We were only told about this last Friday night in an email from the Minister at 7.30pm... It didn’t give us much time to get ready,” said Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers school principal, Adrian Breathnach.
He said he was hopeful that plans for students to return this week would proceed and that when the students do return, he is hopeful they will quickly establish a routine.
“They are the children who regressed the most during the lockdown so it is great that they will be able to return to the school and get a bit of normality back in their lives. They will meet their teachers and their other students which is so vital," Mr Breathnach said.