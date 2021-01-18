Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 21:43

Garda investigations ongoing following large gathering of people near Mallow

Garda investigations ongoing following large gathering of people near Mallow

Garda investigations are ongoing following a large gathering of people near Mallow at the weekend. 

Amy Nolan

Garda investigations are ongoing following a large gathering of people near Mallow at the weekend. 

In a statement, Gardaí said they were alerted to the gathering at Burnfort and subsequently issued a number of fines to those who had breached the Covid travel restrictions without reasonable excuse. 

"Gardaí were alerted to an incident in Burnfort, Mallow, Co. Cork on Saturday afternoon, 16th January 2021 where a large number of persons were gathered.

"Gardaí attended the incident and a number of persons were identified who were in breach of the Health Act.

"A number of Fixed Payment Notices were issued to persons who had travelled outside the 5km travel restriction without reasonable excuse.

"Investigations are ongoing," Gardaí said.

Read More

Intoxicated driver caught breaking multiple other laws arrested by Cork Gardaí

More in this section

Primary school stock Breaking: Plans to partially reopen schools this week need to be reconsidered, INTO says
Family members of staff at second hospital received Covid-19 vaccine  Family members of staff at second hospital received Covid-19 vaccine 
Garda stock Post mortem on body of woman found dead in Cork city concluded
mallowcork garda
Intoxicated driver caught breaking multiple other laws arrested by Cork Gardaí

Intoxicated driver caught breaking multiple other laws arrested by Cork Gardaí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad