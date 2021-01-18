Garda investigations ongoing following large gathering of people near Mallow

Garda investigations are ongoing following a large gathering of people near Mallow at the weekend.

In a statement, Gardaí said they were alerted to the gathering at Burnfort and subsequently issued a number of fines to those who had breached the Covid travel restrictions without reasonable excuse.

"Gardaí were alerted to an incident in Burnfort, Mallow, Co. Cork on Saturday afternoon, 16th January 2021 where a large number of persons were gathered.

"Gardaí attended the incident and a number of persons were identified who were in breach of the Health Act.

"A number of Fixed Payment Notices were issued to persons who had travelled outside the 5km travel restriction without reasonable excuse.

"Investigations are ongoing," Gardaí said.