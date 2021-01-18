Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 21:21

Intoxicated driver caught breaking multiple other laws arrested by Cork Gardaí

On Sunday, Gardaí from Fermoy stopped this vehicle in Mitchelstown. Picture: Garda Facebook

Gardaí in Cork arrested a driver at the weekend after the motorist was discovered to be driving under the influence of drugs and breaking multiple other laws.

On Sunday, Gardaí from Fermoy stopped the vehicle in Mitchelstown. 

Using mobility devices, Gardaí could tell immediately that the driver had no licence, tax or insurance and the vehicle was seized as a result. 

"A roadside test also showed that the driver had cannabis in their system, so was arrested for driving under the influence," Gardaí said.

"The occupants were also found to have travelled outside the 5km from home without a reasonable excuse. 

"Please don't take a chance by driving with any intoxicants on board," they continued. 

More than 400 fines have been issued by Gardaí in the course of a week for those caught breaking the Covid-19 travel regulations.

"The vast majority of these fines – over 300 - were issued over the weekend for suspected breaches of the public health regulation relating to non-essential travel," Gardaí stated. 

