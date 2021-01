The post mortem of a woman in her late 50s whose body was found in an apartment in Cork city yesterday has been concluded.

The woman's body was found in her apartment in the Curraheen/Bishopstown area at around 5pm yesterday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, which was sealed off for a forensic examination.

A full post-mortem took place at Cork University Hospital today.

Gardaí this evening told The Echo that the post mortem has been concluded and the death is not suspicious.