Meath motorist fined for Covid-19 breach after travelling to west Cork amenity

ONE motorist who had travelled from Meath to west Cork yesterday was fined by gardaí.

The motorist was among more than 30 people who were fined in the west Cork division yesterday in relation to breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

Most of these people had travelled to local amenities in West Cork, one had travelled from as far as Meath.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí continue to carry out Operation Fanacht checkpoints on both primary and secondary roads, as well as foot patrols in local parks and on beaches.”

Among the areas targeted by gardai yesterday was Garrettstown beach, as well as Coachford Greenway.

Under Level 5 restrictions, people are required to stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, and exercise. However, exercise must be within 5km of their home.