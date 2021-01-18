Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 13:22

Two arrests after garda cars attacked in Youghal

The windscreens of two garda cars were smashed.

Ann Murphy

TWO juveniles have been questioned about causing criminal damage to two garda vehicles and a garda’s private car in Youghal.

The incident happened at around 10pm last night.

A garda spokesman said: “Two males, armed with is believed to be a hatchet and a pick axe handle, smashed the windscreens of two Garda vehicles and a Garda’s own private car. After a short foot chase, two youths were arrested at South Abbey, Youghal.” They were brought to Midleton Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They were questioned in relation to criminal damage and possession of offensive weapons.

They have since been released and a file will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

