Two arrests after garda cars attacked in Youghal

TWO juveniles have been questioned about causing criminal damage to two garda vehicles and a garda’s private car in Youghal.

The incident happened at around 10pm last night.

A garda spokesman said: “Two males, armed with is believed to be a hatchet and a pick axe handle, smashed the windscreens of two Garda vehicles and a Garda’s own private car. After a short foot chase, two youths were arrested at South Abbey, Youghal.” They were brought to Midleton Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They were questioned in relation to criminal damage and possession of offensive weapons.

They have since been released and a file will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.