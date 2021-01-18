Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 07:00

Public reminded to reach out to older people on 'Blue Monday'

ALONE is calling on members of the public to support older relatives, neighbours and friends who may be struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Maeve Lee

ALONE is calling on members of the public to continue supporting their older friends, neighbours and relatives who may be struggling this Blue Monday.

With January 18 being "Blue Monday", ALONE is helping older people to “Bid Adieu to feeling Blue”.

The organisation has expressed concern regarding the long-term impacts of isolating and social distancing on older people’s mental and physical health.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan said that they recognise the impact the pandemic has had.

“We are encouraging older people to mind their mental health in the coming weeks and to develop a routine which will help them to stay positive during these difficult times."

“Since last March, the situation with Covid-19 has been difficult for all of us, but unfortunately older people are among the groups most affected by the pandemic. 

"The level of support we have seen from members of the public so far has been amazing, and we hope to keep this momentum up until COVID-19 is a thing of the past.”

ALONE are encouraging older people to incite ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing’ as they aim to help them navigate through the remaining winter months.

‘Five Ways to Wellbeing’ includes five steps to improve wellbeing: Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning and Give.

The steps highlight the importance of remaining connected to family, friends and neighbours, keeping physically and mentally active and continuing to help others as well as a reminder to take notice of the small things in life.

Further information on ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing’ can be found on www.alone.ie.

ALONE’s National Support Line can be contacted on 0818 222 024 and is available seven days a week from 8 am – 8 pm.

READ NOW

