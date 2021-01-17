Woman jailed after getting caught shoplifting on same day as being granted bail

A woman who was released on bail on January 11 was caught shoplifting in Cork city by 6pm that day and now she has been jailed for four months.

Noreen Foley, 32, who has serious health issues at the moment, said by way of video link from prison to Cork District Court, “Ah Judge, come on, give me a break, like. Please Judge.”

Foley who was recently living at Oscar’s hostel, Lower Glanmire Road, was released on bail last Monday.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that later that same day she was arrested at Dealz on Grand Parade where she had stolen over €100 worth of clothing and cosmetics.

The same woman was already facing a number of other shoplifting charges related to stealing from shops in Cork city between February and November 2020.

Donal Daly, solicitor, said a custodial sentence would cause enormous difficulties for Foley’s medical treatment.

Judge Kelleher said, “This lady got bail on Monday and she committed an offence on the same day.”