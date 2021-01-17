Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 19:47

Minister for Health announces funding for Marymount Hospice 

The Minister for Health has announced an additional €10.68m in recurring annual funding for the voluntary hospice sector in Ireland.

Maeve Lee

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has announced an additional €10.68 million for the voluntary hospice sector in Ireland from this year onwards.

The €10.68 million in recurring annual funding will help to address the core funding shortfall which has contributed to ongoing financial challenges of the sector.

The funding will benefit the hospices which make up the Voluntary Hospice Group, including Marymount Hospice in Cork.

It aims to respond to the rising demand for high quality, accessible, palliative and end of life care which has been seen over the past two decades.

In announcing the funding, Minister Donnelly commended Ireland’s dedicated voluntary hospice sector.

“Ireland is fortunate to have a dedicated voluntary hospice sector, who have worked tirelessly down through the years, in partnership with local communities, to expand the network of hospice services around the country," he said.

“The recurring nature of the €10.68m allocation reflects a long term commitment by Government to this vital service and my own views of the value and unique role that voluntary hospices play and will continue to play in Irish society.

“The additional funding is designed to take account of the potential impact of the loss of fundraising income during the public health emergency, but most importantly, ensures when such activity gets back on track it can be used to enhance and improve services, rather than fund core services.” 

Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services in Harold’s Cross, Blackrock and Wicklow, St Francis Hospice in Raheny and Blanchardstown, Milford Care Centre in Limerick, North West Hospice in Sligo and Galway Hospice will also receive the recurring annual funding from this year.

Cork weather: Colder temperatures and possible snow next week

Cork weather: Colder temperatures and possible snow next week

