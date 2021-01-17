Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 18:07

Two detained following aggravated burglary in West Cork where residence was covered in petrol

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in Skibbereen this morning, Sunday 17th January 2021 at approximately 5am.

A man and woman are alleged to have entered into a residence in Skibbereen and then proceeded to threaten the three occupants who were at the property. 

The residence was covered with petrol and the occupants were threatened with a knife during the incident.

Following a struggle, the man and woman left the scene a short time later.

No serious injuries were reported and no property was reported stolen.

Gardaí later arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, in connection with this incident. Both are currently detained at Bantry Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Covid latest: 13 deaths reported as CMO labels situation in hospitals "stark"

