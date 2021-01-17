Two detained following aggravated burglary in West Cork where residence was covered in petrol

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in Skibbereen this morning at approximately 5am.

A man and woman are alleged to have entered into a residence in Skibbereen and then proceeded to threaten the three occupants who were at the property.

The residence was covered with petrol and the occupants were threatened with a knife during the incident.

Following a struggle, the man and woman left the scene a short time later.

No serious injuries were reported and no property was reported stolen.

Gardaí later arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, in connection with this incident. Both are currently detained at Bantry Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.