Man jailed for threatening to kill elderly relative

A woman who has been a grandmother figure for a young relative was put in fear by him when he made threats against her and now he has been jailed for five months.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the breaches of the Domestic Violence Act were mostly verbal in nature.

He added that the young man had been “dealt a very bad hand” from the beginning of his life.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was aware the young man had a mostly good relationship with his elderly relative but he said that in one of the breaches now before the court he had threatened to kill her and this was a serious matter.

The judge imposed a total sentence of five months imprisonment at Cork District Court.