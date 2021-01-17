Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 14:57

Horse in 'distressed state' seized in Cork

My Lovely Horse Rescue posted a video to social media of the five-month-old horse. 

Maeve Lee

A horse, which was described as being in a "distressed state" was seized by Gardaí in Cork City yesterday evening. 

My Lovely Horse Rescue, who assisted Gardaí from Gurranabraher Station, said that the horse was in a distressed state, with a possible neck injury and was also underweight. 

The five-month-old horse was seized in Holyhill in Cork City and is believed to have been abandoned. 

My Lovely Horse Rescue described "continuous issues" in the area.

The animal welfare organisation said that they would like to meet with local representatives to discuss the "serious issues with horses" in the area. 

