Horse in 'distressed state' seized in Cork

A horse, which was described as being in a "distressed state" was seized by Gardaí in Cork City yesterday evening.
My Lovely Horse Rescue, who assisted Gardaí from Gurranabraher Station, said that the horse was in a distressed state, with a possible neck injury and was also underweight.
The five-month-old horse was seized in Holyhill in Cork City and is believed to have been abandoned.
My Lovely Horse Rescue described "continuous issues" in the area.
This evening we assisted @GardaTraffic from Gurranabraher station. They seized this 5 month old horse, in a distressed state, possible neck injury, underweight. Most likely abandoned.— My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) January 16, 2021
Location: The Meadows, Holyhill, Cork City.
Continuous issues at this location @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/3pt1k70pNP
The animal welfare organisation said that they would like to meet with local representatives to discuss the "serious issues with horses" in the area.