Brid Stack taken to hospital after suffering injury in practice game in Australia

Brid Stack has been taken to hospital after being injured in a tackle in the last minutes of her side's NAB AFL Women's practice match against Adelaide.
Stack was injured in a tackle late in the final term against the Crows.
She was treated by the club doctor and physios for a possible spinal injury before an ambulance came on to the field to transport her to hospital.
Unfortunately Irish recruit Brid Stack has been taken to hospital following spinal precaution protocols after a collision in a tackle late in the fourth quarter.— GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) January 17, 2021
She’s in the best possible care and we will provide a full update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/VtSJ3u7fKl