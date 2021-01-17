Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 09:31

Brid Stack taken to hospital after suffering injury in practice game in Australia

Brid Stack playing for Greater Western Sydney Giants Picture via Twitter

Brid Stack has been taken to hospital after being injured in a tackle in the last minutes of her side's NAB AFL Women's practice match against Adelaide.

Stack was injured in a tackle late in the final term against the Crows. 

She was treated by the club doctor and physios for a possible spinal injury before an ambulance came on to the field to transport her to hospital.

