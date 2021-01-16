Covid-19 latest: 388 new cases in Cork; 60 further deaths nationally 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,231 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 further deaths.

59 of the deaths occurred this month, while one death occurred in December 2020.

There has now been a total of 2,595 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2 pm today, 1,854 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 191 are in ICU. There have been 119 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 931 are in Dublin, 388 in Cork, 238 in Louth, 155 in Waterford, 151 in Limerick, and the remaining 1,368 cases are spread across all other counties.

1,465 are men and 1,712 are women while 54 per cent are under 45 years of age.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said that the improvements in cases is not happening fast enough:

"This virus has taken root in every single part of the country. A significant percentage of the population - in excess of 1 in 10 in some counties - is currently either a case or a close contact," he said.

"When you consider that a significant percentage of our daily cases will directly lead to hospitalisation and mortality, the urgency with which we need to act becomes clear."

"The improvements in cases is not happening fast enough. Too many people are still not complying as fully as we need with the advice.

"There are early indications that we may be levelling off in terms of improvement, but at far, far too high a level of infection."

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said that we must cut out socialising to reduce the spread of the virus.

"Stay home. Do not visit anyone else’s home. Do not attend illegal gatherings," he said.

"Remember the simple and effective measures from springtime – wash your hands well and often, wear a mask, cough and sneeze into your elbow, keep 2 metres of space from others, and phone your GP at the very first sign of COVID-19 symptoms."