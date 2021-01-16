Cork International Choral Festival launches virtual workplace choir programme

THE Cork International Choral Festival is calling on Cork-based companies and businesses to connect with their staff and teams through the medium of music.

The new ‘Choirworks’ programme, which has been devised for the 2021 Cork International Choral Festival, offers workplace colleagues from across the country the chance to form a company choir or improve their existing singing group.

Now staging its 66th edition, this is the first time that the Cork International Choral Festival has introduced a workplace or company strand.

The novel move has been made in an effort to help employees and staff boost morale and wellbeing through the power of music.

With many workplaces now operating remotely, the new programme offers a way for colleagues to engage with one another and may help with feelings of isolation or loneliness that can come with working from home.

The 'Choirworks' programme offers everything a choir would need to enter the 2021 Cork International Choral Festival Workplace Choir of the Year Competition.

The Cork International Choral Festival will take place online this year and as part of the ‘Choirworks’ course, each company choir registered on the programme will be assigned a choir leader who will put the singers through their paces.

It will also include everything that the choir will need in order to put together an impressive entry, including bespoke weekly online training sessions, backing tracks, choreography and professional sound mixing and editing.

At the end of the programme, each company will have a professional video of the song they have been learning together, ready for entry into the 2021 Cork International Choral Festival Workplace Choir of the Year Competition.

Prior singing experience is not required in order to take part in the programme and ‘Choirworks’ will be open to all who enjoy singing.

Companies across Ireland and internationally are encouraged to sign up to the programme.

For further information on how to register please visit www.corkchoral.ie or email kery@corkchoral.ie.