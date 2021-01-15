Cork weather: Met Éireann warns of risk of localised flooding

Met Éireann has warned of a risk of localised flooding tonight as wet and windy conditions will be widespread.

Patchy rain and drizzle today will become heavier and more persistent later on with southerly winds picking up also.

Highest afternoon temperatures will be between 6 and 9 degrees.

Frost & fog clearing with some sunshine. Becoming cloudy with patchy rain & drizzle in the west, gradually extending eastwards. Heavier rain will affect Atlantic counties later, with southeasterly winds strengthening. Highs of 5-9C, coolest across Ulster. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/y3TZqlcYdv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 15, 2021

"Friday night will be wet and windy with rain becoming widespread and heavy at times, bringing the risk of localised flooding," the national forecaster has stated.

Clear spells and showers will follow from the west as the rain clears east towards morning.

Cork is expected to remain mostly dry tomorrow, with afternoon highs of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh west to northwest winds.

Sunday is also expected to remain dry, with highest temperatures during the day of about 6 to 9 degrees again.

Light to moderate southwest breezes have been forecast.

Bitter conditions are expected again from next week, in a cold weather spell one forecaster is calling 'The Force from the Norse'.

In a post on Ireland's Weather Channel on Wednesday, climate change researcher at UCC and CEO of Ireland's Weather Channel, Cathal Nolan, said it is likely that "a considerable period of very cold and possibly snowy wintry weather, at least in some areas" could be on the way.

"With the origins of this particular cold spell emanating from Northern Scandinavia as opposed to Siberia, Ireland’s Weather Channel will refer to this event as 'The Force from the Norse' in reference to Viking legend and Norse mythology of the region," he continued.