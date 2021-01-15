'Opportunistic' Fermoy hair salon burglary leads to jail sentence

An opportunistic crime saw a visitor to Fermoy carrying out a burglary at a beauty salon when he found that someone else had broken the front window earlier in the night.

Shaun Tracey appeared for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by video link from prison.

Tracey pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying out a burglary back on July 15, 2018 at Elle Beauty on Patrick Street, Fermoy, County Cork.

Garda David Forsythe said a window had been broken at the premises earlier that night and Shaun Tracey later arrived at the scene. He got into the premises through the broken window.

The defendant found over €1,000 cash in notes on the premises and also found a tip jar containing over €100 in cash. While he was there he also stole a mobile phone.

Garda Forsythe accepted that it was opportunistic in so far as the window had been broken earlier in the night by someone other than Shaun Tracey.

Tracey of no fixed address carried out the burglary at 7 a.m. on that morning.

The owner of the property did not chose to make a victim impact statement but was left at a loss for the stolen cash and property and the criminal damage caused by the other party.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that Shaun Tracey was originally from the UK but his parents were Irish and he came to live in Ireland, living in Dublin for a period.

Defence barrister, Brian Leahy, said Tracey had no connection with the Fermoy area but had been taken there for questioning in relation to a drugs seizure in Castletownroche. Sometime after his release from Fermoy garda station he carried out the burglary at Elle Beauty.

The 34-year-old had long term addiction problems related to heroin and alcohol.

The judge was told that the accused was drug-free for the past two years.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said during sentencing, “It was opportunistic. He was passing on the street when he saw the broken window.”

The judge backdated the prison sentence of two years to October 9, 2020 when the defendant went into custody.