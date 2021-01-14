Man threatened garda that he would rape his family members, court hears

A garda was threatened that everyone in his family would be raped by a man accused of putting his own heavily pregnant partner in fear.

The 29-year-old was remanded in custody for a week today after his unsuccessful bail application at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court.

One of the gardaí in the locality where the incident of domestic violence occurred on Tuesday, January 12, arrested the accused and charged him with obstructing two gardaí and breaching the safety order by throwing a hairbrush at his pregnant partner and raising his hand with the intention to assault and kick her legs while she was on the ground at the family home.

When this charge was put to the accused man, he replied to the arresting garda, “You can get f***ed if you think I would kick a pregnant woman. When I find out where you live, you c**t, I will rape your wife, I will rape your kids, I will rape your dogs, you c**t.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis commented on the reply the defendant made to his garda colleague: “In all my time in the guards, that is the most violent response to a charge that I ever heard.”

Judge Olann Kelleher questioned the young man about the reply and read it out to him again at the court hearing.

The defendant said he was drunk and did not remember saying that. “I remember him holding up a piece of paper,” the defendant said.

The young man agreed that the comment noted by the garda was “vicious, horrible and disgusting”.

He added, “Deepest apologies if I said anything like that. I had a lot of drink. My deepest apologies. That is not my character.”

He said he just wanted to get out on bail to support his partner when she was having the baby.

She testified that she did not want him to come home to her.

“I live in fear of him. Especially the last two weeks. Fear that he will attack me. Because he done it before. He could get drunk,” she said.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused man had mental health problems for which he was getting psychiatric attention.

Cross-examined by Sgt. Davis, the accused said, “I think this is spur of the moment. It happens occasionally with us. This is not in my character.

“As I said to the guard yesterday, this could have been sorted out at home.”