Punters back Taoiseach to become next President of Ireland 

The Taoiseach is being backed by punters to take over from Michael D. Higgins as the next President of Ireland.

BoyleSports has seen a huge increase of interest in bets on who the next President of Ireland will be, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin attracting a recent “burst” of support.

BoyleSports traders said that they saw an increase in support for the Taoiseach on Thursday morning, with his odds on becoming the next President, changing from 100/1 to 50/1.

President Michael D. Higgins must relinquish the role in 2025 when his second term is scheduled to come to an end and punters are already speculating that the Fianna Fáil leader could take his place in Áras an Uachtaráin.

BoyleSports traders had to react fast when the money started to arrive with his odds crumbling into 50/1 from 100/1 as the punters began to get behind him for the first time in months.

Tony Holohan is also fancied to run for President as the Chief Medical Officer is now 16/1 from 28/1 to replace President Michael D. Higgins.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said that the sudden change may be a reflection on the handling of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thursday morning saw a new burst of support for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to become the next President of Ireland in 2025. The Fianna Fáil leader is now 50/1 after punters took advantage of his much bigger odds of 100/1,” said Ms Kinsella.

“This market is getting very popular indeed and perhaps the people of Ireland are impressed with how some figures are handling the pandemic and want to see them become the President of Ireland.”