Cork weather: Conditions to turn very cold again as forecaster predicts 'Force from the Norse'

Bitter conditions are expected again from next week, in a cold weather spell one forecaster is calling 'The Force from the Norse'.

In a post on Ireland's Weather Channel yesterday, climate change researcher at UCC and CEO of Ireland's Weather Channel, Cathal Nolan, said it is likely that "a considerable period of very cold and possibly snowy wintry weather, at least in some areas" could be on the way.

"With the origins of this particular cold spell emanating from Northern Scandinavia as opposed to Siberia, Ireland’s Weather Channel will refer to this event as 'The Force from the Norse' in reference to Viking legend and Norse mythology of the region," he continued.

The significant change in the weather is now expected from next week.

In the post, Mr Nolan said it's possible that this change "may result in a snowfall event across parts of the Midlands and South of the country" but added that it is as yet uncertain.

"What is certain is that our weather will start to turn much colder, severe night time frosts will return, accompanied by heavy wintry showers, most frequent across the North and Northwest of the country," he added.

"With a blocking anticyclone establishing itself across Greenland, the typical flow of the Atlantic westerlies will become cut off, allowing for colder north to northeast winds to develop across Ireland as a result of a deep low pressure system located in the North Sea.

"This particular pattern seems rather stable, and indeed such blocking patterns have been known to persist for weeks or even longer.

"This leads me to believe that we are indeed heading towards a prolonged spell of wintry weather," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also warned that bitter weather conditions will return next week.

"Wednesday and Thursday will be very cold with sunny spells and occasional wintry showers and with sharp frosts at night," the national forecaster stated.