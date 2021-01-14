Power outage this morning is affecting over 1,000 people in Cobh

Well over 1,000 people in Cobh are without electricity this morning due to power outages.

According to the ESB Networks Power Check, one outage in Cobh which occurred shortly before 9:15am has affected 650 customers, whilst another outage elsewhere in the town has affected 788 people.

We have a fault in the #Cobh and surrounding areas of #CoCork. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY. Apologies for the inconvenience. — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 14, 2021

It is currently estimated that some customers may be without power until 12:45pm today.

The ESB has said they are working to resolve the issue.

"We apologise for the loss of supply.

"We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," they said.

For updates visit ESB Networks Power Check.