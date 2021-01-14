Coal, briquettes and tools theft in Cork results in jail for culprit

STEALING hundreds of euro worth of coal and briquettes from outside a shop and thousands of euro worth of tools from workmen’s vans resulted in the culprit being jailed for 16 months.

Jonathan Daniels of Willowbank View, Fairhill, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

After hearing evidence of the catalogue of offences to which Daniels pleaded guilty, Judge Kelleher said there was still €7,500 worth of stolen property for which the owners would never be compensated.

Daniels pleaded guilty to charges that included three burglaries, eleven thefts, three counts of possession of stolen property, seven counts of interfering with cars, one of stealing a car, three of causing criminal damage, one of having house-breaking equipment, one for having drugs for his own use and several more under the Road Traffic Act – not least four counts of driving without insurance.

Judge Kelleher said he was particularly concerned to hear of a workman going out to find that the tools of his trade had been stolen from the van he had parked outside his home.

The coal and briquettes were stolen from outside Tim’s corner shop in Blarney.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the defendant went to the UK where he got himself out of trouble and then returned to Cork in December, contacted Mr Burke and gave himself up to gardaí.

Mr Burke said the 28-year-old got his life together in the UK.

The solicitor said that while Jonathan Daniels was remanded in custody over the Christmas holidays he was seriously assaulted in prison. His jaw was broken on both sides and he was reduced to a diet of liquid food.