Renewed appeal for the public's help in locating the missing dog of Cork woman (89)

A Cork woman has renewed her appeal for the public's help in locating her 89-year-old mother's missing dog.

Ollie, the adored companion of Mary O'Sullivan, has been missing since Sunday, January 3, after he wandered off during a walk on the family farm in Ovens.

The family have been relentlessly searching for Ollie, a three-year-old Jack Russell-pug mix, since then but to no avail.

Mary O'Sullivan from Ovens pictured with her dog Ollie. Ollie has been missing since Sunday.

Speaking to The Echo, one of Mary's daughters, Annette Mulchrone, said they are now appealing to people living in the Ballinhassig area to keep a lookout for Ollie following reports of possible sightings.

"It's very possible as it's [Ballinhassig is] across the fields from our farm, it's not that far," she said.

Ollie (pictured on the right) at four months old next to Annette's dog Simba, Ollie's brother.

Annette says her mother has been left "heartbroken" since Ollie went missing.

"She’s had him [Ollie] since he was a tiny puppy so she’s devastated.

"Her husband died nearly 20 years ago and she’s always had dogs.

"When you’re on your own it’s even more important, it’s companionship and security.

"She’s a very independent lady.

"She’s happy to live on her own because of the dog.

"With his company, she feels safe and she doesn’t feel lonely.

"She has been heartbroken since Ollie has been missing."

Anyone who may have seen Ollie, or who may be able to help, is kindly asked to call, text or WhatsApp Annette on 086-1724982 or her sister Norma on 086-8691474.