'Enough is enough': Calls for action following persistent issues with water on Cork's northside 

A CORK city councillor has said persistent issues to water supplies on Cork's northside "can no longer go on" and has called for action to be taken.

Independent councillor Ken O'Flynn said he has been contacted by a number of his constituents who have been experiencing these "grossly inconvenient" issues.

The Cork City North East councillor said there have been continuous breakdowns in the pipeline and reports of discolouration affecting people on the northside, in particular in the Dublin Hill and Ballyvolane areas.

"Enough is enough," he said.

"Irish Water needs to carry out a full and proper investigation ensuring that water is drinkable in the area, they need to fix the lines permanently that are continuously breaking and causing huge inconveniences to residents, in particular at this time when people at staying at home and using much more water when it comes to showering and laundry facilities.

"In this day and age, it is totally unacceptable from Irish Water to continuously deny the people of the northside access to good quality drinking water and a reliability of having water in their taps every morning.

"We have a situation from Killeens to Ballyvolane whereby people are wondering if they will have water in the morning on a continual basis. This can no longer go on and is no longer acceptable," he continued.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also said a number of his constituents have similarly flagged their concerns about interruptions to supply, low pressure and discolouration.

The Cork City North West councillor said people are often given little or no notice of interruption to supply and has said "communication needs to be looked at".

In a statement Irish Water said: "Irish Water and Cork City Council are investigating intermittent water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers in the Ballyvolane/Dublin Hill area.

"When outages occur, crews are dispatched to resolve them and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. These repair works can sometimes lead to temporary discolouration of the water but this should generally clear by running the cold tap for a few minutes. Water in the area remains safe to drink."