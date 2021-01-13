Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 13:35

Aldi to recruit 120 new employees in Cork

Aldi to recruit 1,050 new store staff in 2021. Pictured are (L to R): Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD, and Niall O’Connor, group managing director of Aldi Ireland. Aldi today announced it is seeking to recruit and train more than 1,050 new store employees throughout 2021, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland. Aldi will open four new stores in the coming months at Dunshaughlin, Douglas, Newbridge and Bayside, Dublin 13, adding to its existing network of 145, with additional stores in Cahersiveen and Killarney to follow later this year. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Maeve Lee

Aldi has announced that it is seeking to recruit 120 new employees across Cork as the German supermarket chain continues to grow its store network across the country.

Throughout 2021, Aldi is recruiting over 1,050 new store employees across Ireland, including 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs to support busy key trading periods.

Of the 120 new jobs for Cork, 118 will be permanent positions.

The recruitment for new employees comes as Aldi continues to grow its network across Cork and the rest of Ireland.

Currently, the supermarket chain has 23 stores in Cork, with plans to open a new store in Douglas.

In addition, Aldi has submitted a planning application for a store in Kanturk, as part of its ambitious store opening programme.

Over the past 12 months, Aldi has seen a surge in sales and customer footfall, with sales growing by 15.2% with over 1.4 million households shopping at its stores.

With this success, additional staff are now required to help meet the ongoing demand.

Speaking on the announcement of the new positions, Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director Aldi Ireland, said: “With ambitious plans to open more stores across the country, we require 1,050 new staff to join the Aldi team this year, so we can continue providing the best shopping experience in Ireland. This includes recruiting 120 new employees for our stores in County Cork.

"We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland," he added.

Full details of the different roles available in each county are now available at: https://www.aldirecruitment.ie/apply/

