Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 10:01

Man to appear in court in connection with City centre assault that resulted in another man's death

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning in connection with a serious assault on Patrick Street, Cork on September 12, 2019.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning in connection with a serious assault on Patrick Street, Cork on September 12, 2019, following which a man died.

The deceased, a man in his 40s, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 at Cork University Hospital following a serious assault that occurred close to the junction with Academy Street, shortly after 9pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

At the time, on October 11 2019, a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station. He was later released without charge.

