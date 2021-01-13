Blackpool SouthDoc reopening welcomed: TD warns full service must be provided

Solidarity TD Mick Barry this morning welcomed the news that SouthDoc Blackpool will reopen from January 18 but warned that there must be a full service provided from the reopened centre.

The Cork North Central representative said: "It's good news that SouthDoc Blackpool is to reopen but it must be a full reopening with a full service provided.

"The people of the Northside will not accept a skeleton service.

Unlike other SouthDoc centres, Blackpool has been closed from the onset of Covid-19 forcing Northsiders to travel to Kinsale Rd for out of hours doctor services.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould received correspondence from the HSE confirming that the service will reopen in mid-January.

The correspondence, which has been seen by The Echo, confirms that Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has been advised by SouthDoc management that the centre at Blackpool will be reopened and available to patients by appointment with a current planned operational date for the week commencing January 18.