46 additional Covid deaths: Chief Medical Officer says increased mortality result of surge in cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 46 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Two of these deaths occurred in December 2020, and the remaining 44 occurred in January 2021.

There has been a total of 2,397 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 11 January, the HPSC has been notified of 3,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 155,591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

1,425 are men and 1,642 are women 54% are under 45 years of age the median age is 42 years old.

604 cases are in Galway, 574 in Dublin, 466 in Mayo, 187 in Cork, 138 in Limerick and the remaining 1,117 cases are spread across all other counties As of 2pm today, 1,692 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 158 are in ICU.

There have been 128 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

"Unfortunately this evening we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting.

"Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of COVID-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time. What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

"At least one in three patients admitted to hospital or critical care in January have been under the age of 65 years. This clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 affects us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help avoid more preventable COVID-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare system."