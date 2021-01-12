Tributes paid to former Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross after his passing

TRIBUTES are being paid to a former Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, who passed away just 19 days after his wife's funeral.

The Right Reverend Robert (Roy) Alexander Warke was Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross from 1988 to 1998.

His successor, the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, acknowledged the impact of his loss to the community.

In a statement he said: "I am very sad indeed to hear, and to convey to the clergy and people of Cork, Cloyne and Ross and to the wider community in Cork City and County, the news of the death, last evening in Dublin, of our former Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Reverend Robert (Roy) Alexander Warke."

He described the former Bishop of Cork and his wife Eileen as an "inseparable" couple.

"Bishop Warke's daughter telephoned me with the news this morning and, naturally, his death, coming as it does only nineteen days following the funeral of his wife Mrs Eileen Warke, is a great shock to everyone. They were an inseparable couple and much loved while they were here."

Dr Colton opened up about his memories of the deceased.

"At a personal level, Bishop Warke was always a constant, prayerful, practical and friendly support to me as his successor, and, following his retirement, took a keen interest in the Diocese and in all that is going on in Cork.

He recently sent his greetings on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the consecration of St Fin Barre's Cathedral. Many people in the United Dioceses still recall and refer to his sermon and involvement in the major Diocesan celebration in 1995 for the Decade of Evangelism held in Millstreet, County Cork when all clergy and people of the Diocese and further afield were invited to be present."

He extended his sympathies to the family.

"On behalf of us all in Cork, Cloyne and Ross I extend our sincere sympathy to Bishop and Mrs Warke’s family, especially to his daughters Ruth and Jane and their families."

Bishop Warke was Bishop of this Diocese from February 1, 1988 until his retirement at the end of 1998. He returned to visit the Diocese as a guest on a number of significant occasions including for the 250th anniversary of Kingston College in Mitchelstown.